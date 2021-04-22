Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Rapper Lil Mosey Charged With Rape, Warrant Issued

Not showing up for a court date will make you a wanted man.

Rapper Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, is on the run, for now. The rapper has been charged with rape in Washington, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant is due to Mosey failing to show up for court. According to the authorities, he and another man allegedly raped two women at a party.

The “Pull Up” rapper was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, just weeks after he was charged with second-degree rape. We’re told Mosey never showed up … so now he’s a wanted man.

This all stems from an alleged incident back in January after a woman says she and a girlfriend went to a cabin to see Mosey but claims they ended up getting raped by him and another man.

According to the affidavit, obtained by TMZ, one of the alleged victims says she consented to having sex with Mosey in a vehicle but goes on to says she blacked out afterward in the cabin after drinking White Claws and champagne. She claims a short time later Mosey got on top of her and was pushing her legs up and apart while he was having sex with her. She said she recalled having pain in her leg muscles while Mosey was pushing her legs.

The details only get more heinous, with the victim saying she blacked out only to wake up and realize there was a different man on top of her raping her.

Besides other physical injuries, in the affidavit, the woman also claims someone at the party relayed to her a conversation they heard about a “train” being run on two girls.

The 19 year old rapper’s last album, Certified Hitmaker, was released in late 2019. If and when Lil Mosey has his day in court, he’s looking at life in prison. Not showing up for a court date is not going to help his case.

 

