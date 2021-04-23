Entertainment News
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running for Governor of California

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Friday Caitlyn Jenner, “the former Olympic athlete, and reality TV star officially completed the filing of paperwork with the California Secretary of State’s office”, to run for Governor in a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A recall election is defined as an election that “allows voters to oust an elected official, by means of a direct vote, while that official is still in the middle of their term. Recall elections are relatively rare and usually take place after the official does something which their opponents believe to be illegal or immoral.”

Jenner mentions in a statement, “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality”. She continues, “I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running for Governor of California  was originally published on foxync.com

