Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Share Details About Their Unique Bond In Recent Vogue & Bvlgari Campaign

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant share new Vogue magazine and Bvlgari campaign on social media ahead of Mother’s Day. The brief teaser shared on Vanessa’s Instagram account discusses the legacy mother’s leave behind.

She captions the video, “Leave a legacy. It’s not just a mother’s love but the legacy we leave behind. I loved having the opportunity to spend time with my daughter Natalia while doing this campaign. I love you @NataliaBryant❤ Thank you @voguemagazine  and @bulgari for this amazing experience on this Mother’s Day! Thankful for this time. Thankful for this footage. Thankful for this bond.”

The video begins with Natalia saying, “people may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you make them feel.” Natalia shares this meaningful quote as an important lesson her mom, Vanessa, has passed down to her and one in which she carries throughout her life.

The two posed for Vogue magazine’s new campaign with Italian luxury jewelry brand, Bvlgari. It is a tranquil montage of video footage between the mother-daughter-duo spotlighting the impactful legacy a mother leaves behind. Natalia also says that her mom is the strongest person she knows, and describes their bond as a rare mother daughter relationship.

Vanessa speaks highly of her eldest daughter. “I wish I had someone like you when I was growing up,” Vanessa continues complimenting Natalia, “You’re like the constant North Star to all of your friends.”

The touching video is complimented by gorgeous photos of the two flaunting stunning Bvlgari pieces. They discuss kindness, strength and their unique mother-daughter friendship with Vogue in the recent feature.

Watch the video from the Bryants Vogue and Blvgari feature below.

 

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Share Details About Their Unique Bond In Recent Vogue & Bvlgari Campaign  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close