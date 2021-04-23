Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Before ‘F9’ Arrives, Universal Pictures Announces ‘Fast Friday’ Free Nationwide Screening Series

Beginning April 30, the screening series will launch in 500 participating theaters before expanding to 900 theaters across the country.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Here's How You Can Watch The 'Fast & Furious' Movies In Theaters For Free

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

F9 announced its final release date with a ridiculous trailer filled with giant magnets, a jet catching a flying vehicle out of the air, and a car converted into a space rocket.

Before we get to see all of that happen, finally, Universal Pictures is bringing back the previous 8 films to the big screen for free as part of its new nationwide screening series called ‘Fast Fridays.’ Beginning April 30, the screening series will launch in 500 participating theaters before expanding to 900 theaters across the country. Moviegoers to watch the films free of charge and in chronological order beginning with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious on April 30 and culminating with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious on June 18, leading up to the release of F9 every Friday.

Here is the full schedule:

  • Friday, 4/30 – The Fast and the Furious
  • Friday, 5/7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Friday, 5/14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • Friday, 5/21 – Fast & Furious
  • Friday, 5/28 – Fast Five
  • Friday, 6/4 – Fast & Furious 6
  • Friday, 6/11 – Furious 7
  • Friday, 6/18 – The Fate of the Furious

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas.

Each participating theater will be distributed screening tickets and will be made available the Friday before each screening. To learn more about the Fast Friday screening series, head here. 

F9 arrives in theaters on June 25.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

Before ‘F9’ Arrives, Universal Pictures Announces ‘Fast Friday’ Free Nationwide Screening Series  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close