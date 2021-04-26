Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With DaBaby, Dead At 33

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, Cameron Henegan, known in the music world as Cam Coldheart, passed away Saturday (April 24). His official cause of death has not been released.

While he may not be a household name, Coldheart gained notoriety when a 2019 brawl between he and fellow North Carolina rapper DaBaby went viral. In the video, Coldheart can be seen taunting DaBaby inside Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall just before a fight breaks out. The video ends with a bloodied Coldheart on the floor as DaBaby leaves the scene. In a clip uploaded after the fight, Coldheart said he was jumped, but later claimed the event was staged.

“Some parts was real, but it was definitely heavily fabricated after the fact. That’s Hollywood for you. Everything I said after that s–t happened, everything on the internet for the past year was for money, you feel me,” he said during a self-made YouTube video.

“In Hollywood you have to put on a show to make money, you hear? This rap s–t is not street. It’s about money, period. We done got all the media money. So now back to reality. I don’t even know how you guys didn’t even know.”

