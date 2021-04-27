Guess Which Music Legend Paid $600 For A Nas Album

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Despite living in a digital world, many diehard music fans will never stop collecting physical copies of their favorite albums.

And while vinyl records have become a trendy purchase in recent years, another audio format also holds a special place in the hearts of some: The cassette tape.

Just ask Eminem. During a recent Clubhouse chat, the rapper got into a conversation about his love for music memorabilia.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid,” Em said. “Everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on.”

It was a rare social media appearance for the rapper, who logged on to show support for Shadycon, his latest venture in the digital space. During the Clubhouse chat, Em spoke more about his collection of memorabilia. It was at this point that he said he paid hundreds for an unopened copy of Illmatic, the classic debut album by Nas.

“I think it’s backstock from what records stores had in the back storage,” he said about the cassette. “The tapes that never sold and they just kept them. That’s the only thing I can think of. Cause nobody’s going to have a fucking Illmatic tape and not open it.”

Music items are pieces of cultural history, and items from Eminem’s award-winning career are no exception.

The rhymes he scribbled on a sheet of paper featured in the film 8 Mile reportedly sold at an auction for thousands of dollars.

