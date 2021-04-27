Entertainment News
HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat’ & ‘Injustice’ Studio Working On New Marvel Fighting Game: Report

Crazier things have happened. 

NetherRealm Studios Reportedly Working On New Marvel Fighting Game

A new Marvel-based fighting game? Made by the same studio that brought us Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice? WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE IT.

According to the digital grapevine, a new Marvel fighting game is in the works, and NetherRealm Studio is allegedly behind it.  If this is indeed the case, it will be the first game since 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and would mean that NetherRealm is not currently working on the follow-up to Injustice 2: Gods Among Us.

The report comes from Daniel Richtman (via Stealth Optional) and doesn’t bear much in the form of details, so please take all of this with the tiniest grain of salt while at the same time being excited at the possibility that such a game could exist. Richtman says that the game is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly PC. There is a solid chance that PS4 and Xbox One owners won’t even get a chance to stiff this game.

For those who have been thirsting for Injustice 3, this news might not sit well with you because it means NetherRealm is putting all of its focus into this rumored Marvel game. But, Comicbook.com is adding more fuel to the fire by suggesting there is a slight possibility that NetherRealm could be working on a Marvel vs. DC fighting game.

That would be crazy.

Again, this is just mere speculation, but something definitely worth keeping in the back of your mind. Crazier things have happened.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close