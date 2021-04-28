Entertainment News
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön! Magazine

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

La La Anthony’s swag was turned all the way up on the cover of Schön! Magazine’s 40th #AllAboutMusic Issue. The author, actress, television personality, producer, and businesswoman posed effortlessly on the cover while decked out in a custom D.Haleter snakeskin ensemble paired with a black satin blend turban fashioned by J.R. Malpere.  

On Instagram, The Shade Room shared two additional looks from Lala’s stunning magazine shoot.  In one photo, Lala wowed us in a custom wavy paneled purple bodysuit by House of Jewell Couture, paired with matching purple over-the-knee Balenciaga boots, and Y/Project hoop earrings.  In the second look, she gracefully posed in a shimmery Bronx and Banco crop top and wrap skirt, a Helen Yarmak pink ostrich feather coat, and Monika Chiang heels. All of Lala’s looks were styled by Anthony Pedraza.     

Lala Anthony has been blessed with longevity in the music/entertainment business.  In the early 2000s, she burst on the scene with her beautiful smile and infectious personality as an MTV Veejay on Total Request Live.  In this 40th issue of Schön! Magazine she not only stuns in chic garments, but she also gives readers an in-depth look into her career journey.  From her humble beginnings as an intern at Hot 97 to becoming a renaissance woman, Lala lays it all out.  She also speaks on how she now uses her experiences and celebrity to open doors for others. 

