Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Emmy-nominated Leslie Jones will host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, according to an announcement released by the network this week. The show will air live from Los Angeles, a promising change from last year’s virtual special due to the pandemic.

No stranger to hosting duties, the former Saturday Night Live alum previously emceed the BET Awards in 2017 and currently serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep.

Following the award ceremony, MTV will debut Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17, “a first-of-its-kind celebration” about reality television that’s expected to bring “jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows,” per the press release.

Earlier this month, MTV announced its roster of nominees featuring some of the most popular movies and television shows released during the pandemic. Marvel’s Disney Plus series WandaVision is the top runner in five categories, including Teyonah Parris, who’s up for best hero for her performance as Monica Rambeau.

Daniel Kaluuya, who recently took home an Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, is up for best performance, as is the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zendaya for Malcolm & Marie in the same category.

Jones also earned her first MTV Movie & TV award for “Best Comedic Performance” for her role in Coming 2 America, the cult classic sequel starring Eddie Murphy currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Fans have until April 30 to vote for their favorite television show or movie in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com

