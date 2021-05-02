Fatal Shooting In Louisville Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, Jack Harlow In Attendance

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A shooting turned deadly inside a Louisville nightclub where area rapper Jack Harlow was in attendance. The incident left one person dead and another injured after an apparent argument took place inside the establishment.

According to local outlet Courier-Journal, the shooting took place early Saturday morning (May 1) at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge as part of a Kentucky Derby weekend event. As reported by the outlet, officers arrived at around 1:30 a.m. at the nightclub and discovered a woman was dead from a gunshot wound with another man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As spotted by TMZ, Jack Harlow was in the building enjoying the scene as captured by an attendee’s smartphone. Off to Harlow’s right, the video clip shows a man and a woman arguing, and suddenly, a gunshot goes off while the partygoers scramble. It isn’t known if the victim of the shooting is the woman in the video. We will not share that video here due to its graphic nature.

LMPD officials say that they’re on the lookout for the suspect who carried out the shooting and is asking the public to assist with the investigation.

Jack Harlow was unharmed according to accounts.

