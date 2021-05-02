Entertainment News
Supreme To Open A New Store in Milan On May 6

Get ready to line up for gear in Italy.

The rumors were true. Ubiquitous streetwear brand Supreme is opening a new brick and mortar store in Milan, Italy in May.

Per NSS magazine, the purveyors of the box logo will be opening up shop on May 6. The store’s address is Corso Garibaldi 20, and the building reportedly unveiled a huge Supreme logo as part of the reveal.

The recent Supreme social media posts tagged in Milan were surely a dead giveaway, too.

Supreme has plenty of ties to Italy, good and bad. The luxury Air Max 95’s the brand dropped in late 2019 sported Italian leather. However, also in 2019, there was a brand called SUPREME Italia finessing and selling blatantly knock-off gear throughout Europe, and flourishing.

But the legal battle with Supreme and Supreme Italia is over, so now hypebeasts will get to cue up locally for the latest dropped, socially distanced, of course.

Supreme was acquired by the VF Corporation in late 2020 for a cool $2.1 billion. Supreme Milan will be the brands 13th physical store.

