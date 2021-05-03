Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In Georgia

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Quando Rondo and members of his crew were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a Georgia convenience store after hosting his first performance since the death of King Von. According to accounts that are still developing, one member of Rondo’s crew suffered gunshot wounds.

TMZ reports that Quando Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, and members of his entourage were at a store near the city of Blackshear, Ga. just moments after the rapper’s first performance since a member of his crew shot and killed Chicago rapper King Von last November. A Twitter user took a video of Quando Rondo’s set, showing that few people showed up out of fear that violence would ring out.

If that was indeed the case, the shooting at the convenience store was foretold as shots rang out in a parking lot early Sunday (May 2) morning around 3:20 am local time.

As TMZ added in its original reporting, police on the scene stated that the rapper was not present when they arrived in response to the shooting but sources tell the outlet that he was present just prior.

It isn’t known how many others were with Rondo at the parking lot of the store. It is assumed that the convenience store run was a quick visit after the performance at the Blackshear nightclub.

Quando Rondo is a native of Savannah, Ga., about 100 miles northeast of Blackshear where the shooting occurred.

On November 6 of last year, members of King Von’s entourage crossed paths with Quando Rondo and a friend before gunfire was exchanged between the groups, leaving Von dead at the age of 26. Since the incident, several Quando Rondo shows have been canceled presumably due to threats of retaliation from King Von’s camp.

