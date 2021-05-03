Entertainment News
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX

Weezy took some time during a recent show to honor the rap legend.

V-103 Winterfest 2016

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

DMX touched a lot of lives throughout his music career. This past Saturday (May 1) Lil Wayne took a moment to reflect on his own experience with X.

During his performance at Trillerfest in Miami, Wayne stopped the music to reflect on the time he and X were on the road together twenty years ago as part of the Ruff Ryders/Cash Money Tour.

“When we saw DMX, we all fell in love.” Wayne told the crowd. “But when I got on tour with him… you know, now you’re in the hotel lobby … you run across the n—a and he actually say something to you… and when you see this n—a talk like how he rap … it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated m—–n’ impressed. Ladies and gentleman, please make some noise for the late, great DMX.”

While speaking to MTV about the Ruff Ryders/Cash Money Tour, DMX opened up about a memorable tour stop in Philly where he rapper broke into tears while onstage.

“When I get here, it’s something different. It’s special.” He said. “This is the life I chose. Actually it’s the life He chose. I’m here to do it and I’m gonna do it to the best of my ability.”

Saturday’s two-day Triller Festival was at the Miami Marine Stadium and was the first large-scale concert to take place in Miami since the pandemic. Saturday’s lineup of stars included LiL Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Check out clips from the memorable Ruff Ryders/Cash Money Tour below.

Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Close