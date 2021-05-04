Are You Homeless and in Need of Help?

CLOSE
Homelessness is a huge issue in Atlanta. Many are going without food, shelter, decent clothing, and so many other necessitates. Many shelters in our cites have been closed, resources stopped.
If you’re looking for government assistance you can call the Balance of State’s toll free hotline 1-844-249-8367
Other resources in the Atlanta area are:
Gateway Center
(341) · Homeless shelter
275 Pryor St SW · (404) 215-6600
Open 24 hours
Atlanta Mission: The Shepherd’s Inn
(239) · Homeless shelter
165 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW · (404) 367-2493
Open 24 hours
“Homeless shelter.. Good work volunteering”
Nicholas House
(75) · Social services organization
830 Boulevard SE · (404) 622-0793
Open ⋅ Closes 5PM
