Are You Homeless and in Need of Help?

Homelessness is a huge issue in Atlanta. Many are going without food, shelter, decent clothing, and so many other necessitates. Many shelters in our cites have been closed, resources stopped.

If you’re looking for government assistance you can call the Balance of State’s toll free hotline 1-844-249-8367

Other resources in the Atlanta area are: Gateway Center 3.7 (341) · Homeless shelter 275 Pryor St SW · (404) 215-6600 Open 24 hours Atlanta Mission: The Shepherd’s Inn 4.0 (239) · Homeless shelter 165 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW · (404) 367-2493 Open 24 hours “Homeless shelter.. Good work volunteering” Nicholas House 4.6 (75) · Social services organization 830 Boulevard SE · (404) 622-0793 Open ⋅ Closes 5PM

