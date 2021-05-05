Comedic Duo Desus & Mero Will Appear In The Return Of Comedy Central’s ‘Crank Yankers’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Vulture broke the news last month that the Comedy Central Emmy-nominated series Crank Yankers returns for a sixth season. Desus and Mero are set to appear on the highly anticipated show tonight (May 5).

The prank-call series originally ran from 2002 to 2007, and it had a revival in 2019. The network announced its return with characters like Tracy Morgan’s Spoonie Luv and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel’s Elmer Higgins. Now, the series returns with celebrity cast appearances from actors and comedians from Kathy Griffin, Paul Scheer, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Wanda Sykes and Desus & Mero.

The comedian duo has continued to light up the world with their hilarious takes on popular culture and entertainment with their podcast “Bodega Boys” turned web series which later transformed into a late-night comedy series talk show. The opportunities are infinite for the hilarious New York pair. No matter the platform, Desus and Mero keep it real with their hilarious social and political commentary. The comedians premiere new episodes of their show Desus and Mero every Sunday and Thursday on Showtime.

Now, these two are headed to the classic adult muppet show. We don’t have any details on the episode aside from this hilarious one-minute teaser clip where the two talk about riding trains and being down with the “Choo Choo Crew.” Watch a snippet ahead of the show sixth season premier tonight.

Fans are gearing up for a fun night of laughter and “muppetry” after hearing the news that the show was making its’ sixth season return.

Crank Yankers season six premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

