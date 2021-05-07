Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze To Support Charitable Cause

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-ENTERTAINMENT

Source: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / Getty

George Clooney appears in a new sketch with Omaze. Clooney is joined by his fictional roommate, seen terrorizing him with his weird obsession with Brad Pitt. The sketch was used as a fun and entertaining promotion encouraging people to contribute to a charitable cause. Clooney is offering fans a chance to hang with him and his wife Amal Cooney in Lake Como, Italy.

In the four minute sketch, Clooney becomes roommates with a random guy during quarantine after coming to pick up an item he purchased on Craigslist and according to his new roommate, he never went home. While Clooney seems excited about his newfound circumstances, his new roommate is enthused and unimpressed. Clooney’s strange obsession with fellow actor Brad Pitt just makes the concept this new roommate experience even weirder.

“Two regular guys living together like best friends,” Clooney exclaims in the sketch.

In one scene, George Clooney is seen in a room full of Brad Pitt posters holding a pillow with Brad’s face plastered on it. Though his roommate’s initial reaction of rooming with a celebrity was different, he was quickly reminded that George Clooney is an average, strange human like the rest of us.

An interesting comedy sketch to garner people’s attention. Nonetheless, another great reason to support Clooney’s efforts through his foundation for justice. Each donation towards the cause supports the Clooney Foundation for Justice through grants from Charities Aid Foundation America. The Clooney Foundation for Justice works advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

One lucky winner can bring a friend to spend time with George and Amal Clooney at their home in Lake Como. The Clooney’s will fly you and a friend out to Italy, put you and your friend up in a hotel,  and invite you over for dinner and great conversation. How lovely is that?

To enter for a chance to hand with George and Amal Clooney, visit the website for more details on how to submit while supporting a charitable cause. Watch the full sketch with Omaze below.

Watch: George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze To Support Charitable Cause  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close