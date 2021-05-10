The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.

The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.

