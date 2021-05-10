Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s First Trailer Teases A Whole Lot of Symbiote Mayhem Is Coming

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch The First Trailer For "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Monday kicks off with some carnage. 

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived. The film is a follow-up to the critically panned but highly successful first film and will see Tom Hardy return as Marvel’s favorite anti-hero and Spider-Man’s worst nightmare Venom.

The sequel picks up where 2018’s Venom’s after-credits scene left us with a conversation between Eddie Brock and serial killer Cletus Casady (Woody Harrelson.) While not revealing much in the trailer, we know that Casady, minus that ridiculous wig, is being investigated for a series of unsolved cases before he meets his fate and will ultimately be executed. We also see that Hardy’s Brock and his symbiote bestie are now coexisting hilariously while dishing out their harsh brand of justice.

Meanwhile, they have no idea what is coming their way. While we don’t know exactly how he and Venom’s spawn is linked with Casady, we see it kicks in the right on time to save Casady from death and unleashing Carnage. The trailer also gives us a peek at Casady’s girlfriend Shriek (Naomie Harris), who is being held at Ravencroft Institute, a familiar location to Spider-Man fans, hopefully hinting that Spidey and Venom will finally meet on the big screen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Source: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Sony / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s First Trailer Teases A Whole Lot of Symbiote Mayhem Is Coming  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close