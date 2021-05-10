Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

“She’s back” and “Nicki” are trending to Twitter right now thanks to Nicki Minaj posting two new photos that sent the Barbz into a frenzy.

After taking some time to enjoy motherhood, Nicki appears to be hinting at her return with the series of pink photos simply captioned “Friday.”

Nicki, who typically wears high-end designers like Fendi (with whom she had a capsule collection), the ‘Queen’ rapper posed in pink bejeweled Crocs and Loewe shades.

As recently reported on TheNeighborhoodTalk, Nicki and Rihanna recently started following one another on the ‘gram sparking rumors the duo might be working on an upcoming collaboration.

Thanks to a fan campaign on social media, Nicki’s song LLC, off her 2018 Queen album, reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts and sent her straight to the top of the trending tab on Twitter.

The Barbz have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the head Barbz return and their reactions are hilarious per usual.

Apparently Crocs is also having the best day ever. According to Nicki Report Daily, the retailer saw a major jump in searches after Nicki’s post.

Nicki’s classic pink Crocs cost $49.99 while her Loewe glasses run about $340.

RELATED STORIES: 

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close