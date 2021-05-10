The Morning Hustle
LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz Preparation, DJ Aone, Potential For A Xscape Biopic + More

After being fresh off the Verzuz stage, LaTocha Scott joins The Morning Hustle to share how it felt to be on stage again with her Xscape sisters. The group went against another legendary 90’s R&B group, SWV, and went toe to toe over Mother’s Day weekend.  LaTocha Scott shares some memories of back in the day between her and the group members, what she learned in the industry, and what were her favorite moments of the VERZUZ battle.

On top of getting together to create a possible album, Xscape is also preparing to work on a biopic series that will tell the Atlanta’s natives story.  LaTocha also drops off her latest gospel single “Full Time Love” and explains why she took it back to gospel.

