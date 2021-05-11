Entertainment News
Young Dolph & Key Glock “A Goat & A Dolphin,” Anthony Hamilton “You Made A Fool Of Me”

Young Dolph and Key Glock give us a red light special and Anthony Hamilton gets his heart broken. Today's Daily Visuals.

Young Dolph

For the past few weeks Young Dolph and Key Glock have been dropping visuals in support of their Dum & Dummer 2 project and today (May 11) they keep that video grind going.

Linking up for their clip to “A Goat & A Dolphin,” Glock and Dolph dim the lights red and floss some stacks, some ice and some thick young women. If a GOAT is the Greatest of All-Time, what’s a Dolphin? Just askin.’

On the R&B tip, Anthony Hamilton speaks for all the men who’ve had their hearts broken right before tying the knot and in his clip to “You Made A Fool Of Me” looks back at how his relationship went from the most high to the lowest of lows. Hope he kept the receipt for that engagement ring.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trae Tha Truth, Moneybagg Yo featuring Polo G & Lil Durk, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “A GOAT & A DOLPHIN”

ANTHONY HAMILTON – “YOU MADE A FOOL OF ME”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “PROTECT OUR WOMEN”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. POLO G & LIL DURK”

SHAD FT. PHOENIX PAGLIACCI – “OUT OF TOUCH”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. CLEO SOL – “WOMAN”

PIFF JONES & HAVOC OF MOBB DEEP – “PROSPER”

