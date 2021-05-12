The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Delays Trial With Holdout + Jack Harlow’s DJ Indicted For Murder

Are inmates allowed to go on strike? Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer Eric Holder’s court date has been pushed back again because he refused to leave his jail cell.  According to The Shade Room, his case was pushed back due to COVID  and will now be expected to be delayed until the end of the year.

In other bad news, Jack Harlow’s DJ has been charged with a shooting in Louisville Kentuck. According to reports, he is accused of killing a woman during a pre-Kentucky Derby party.

“Ronnie T. O’Bannon, better known as Ronnie Lucciano, has been indicted on one count of murder and tampering with physical evidence after Louisville Metro Police said he shot the woman around 1:30 a.m.”

Headkrack breaks down these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot.

