Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Audio: Joe Budden Fires Rory & Mal From ‘Joe Budden Podcast’

Just as things seemed to be getting better, Joe went on a rant before axing his friends.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Inside Wale's 'Shine' Listening Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“If anybody leaves it’s over. It’s done.. that’s it.”

It looks like The Joe Budden Podcast will never be the same. Budden had harsh words for former co-hosts Rory and Mal in Episode 437 of the pod, which the rapper shared Wednesday (May 12). Joe called Rory and Mal’s lack of effort to build their own brands “lazy,” and said he flat-out refused to give Rory a share of The JBP.

|| RELATED: Joe Budden Says Therapy On Deck For Him & Rory||

|| RELATED: Who’s Cappin?! Joe Budden Denies Tahiry’s Abuse Claims [VIDEO] ||

For many faithful listeners of the podcast, this moment was inevitable. Rory and Joe, particularly, have had some pretty intense convos during recent episodes, with Rory inviting Budden to a fistfight on more than one occasion.

“Rory’s little measly ass says ‘It’s not you I don’t trust, what if it’s wealth management?’” Budden said on the latest episode. “Excuse me? Do you hear yourself? You and your f****n’ entitled ass think that too many people’s worlds revolve around you and you are insignificant in this equation.”

 

Rory and Mal’s future on the show seemed to show hope just two weeks ago. After a brief stint away from the podcast, both men returned and publicly spoke about why they chose to step back. Rory said he had issues about finances that needed to be cleared up, while Mal said there was a lack of respect that made him uncomfortable remaining a part of the show.

The Joe Budden Podcast has become one of the more popular Hip-Hop pods in recent years, and following the release of today’s episode, fans took to social media to voice their opinion on Joe’s fiery tirade.

Rory and Mal have yet to publicly address the recent episode, or detail their next move. Joe said he’ll “never” open up his financial books to the two men, which pretty much sealed the deal on their business relationship. But there is sure to be more news on this split, as Joe told listeners the show will go on.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

8 photos Launch gallery

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

Continue reading The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Audio: Joe Budden Fires Rory & Mal From ‘Joe Budden Podcast’  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close