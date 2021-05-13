Trending Topics: Colonial Pipeline Back Online Amid Gas Shortage + Judge Asked to OK Evidence of Ahmaud Arbery’s Past

The Morning Hustle
After states along the east coast started to panic buy gas, the Colonial Pipeline is back online. The pipeline was forced to shut down amid a cyberattack causing a gas shortage in North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.  Though the pipelines are back up, sources say it could take a couple of days for it to go back to normal.

In other news, the lawyer of the men being accused of Ahmaud Arbery’s death is attempting to use Arbery’s past run-ins with the law into the trial.  According to CNN, Travis McMichael and William Bryan’s lawyers want “to be allowed to tell a jury about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law during the upcoming trial” because when he was jogging they thought he was a burglar.

