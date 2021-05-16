Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case

Arkansas Mo is looking at a cool 10 years behind bars, at least.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
"Ferrari Karlie" Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Scammers are going to scam, allegedly. Rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Maurice “Mo” Fayne has pleaded guilty to PPP loan fraud, and is looking at over a decade behind bars.

Many people have been caught up in Payroll Protection Programs schemes where they were given funds intended to keep business afloat during the pandemic, but used the money for personal items like expensive foreign cars or luxury clothing. Apparently, the temptation was too much for Mo Fayne to resist.

Reports TMZ:

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star pled guilty to 6 counts of federal bank fraud after prosecutors say he funded a lavish lifestyle during the pandemic with a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Y’know … the ones intended to help employees and small businesses hit hard by COVID.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Fayne was ordered to forfeit nearly $100k from several bank accounts as well as 8 of his 2015 Kenworth T680 trucks. Yes, he bought EIGHT trucks!!!

In exchange for his plea, the feds dropped 14 other charges and agreed to recommend Fayne get a 151-month prison sentence — about 12.5 years — and that’s prosecutors going easy on him! Before the deal, he was staring down a possible max of 30 years.

It was previously reported that Mo Fayne aka Arkansas Mo also used his ill-gotten funds to cop a Rolex and $40,000 in child support. 

Also, Mo, who was romantically tied to castmate Karlie Redd, has been in custody since December 2020. He is asking to be released until his sentencing in September.

Good luck with that.

 

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close