Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday

He would have been 65.

While she returned to the Rap game last week Nicki Minaj’s heart is very heavy. 2021 is the first year she celebrated her father’s birthday without him in the physical.

As reported by HipHopDX the queen from Queens finally opened up with the world regarding the loss of her parent. On Sunday, May 16 she shared a post dedicated to her dad. While it was far from lengthy anyone who read the caption could tell it took a lot for her to hit the share button on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God. 🙏🏽” she wrote. 

This past weekend would have been Robert Maraj’s 65th birthday. In February 2021 he suffered life ending injuries from a hit and run accident. Nassau County Police report he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, Long Island when he was crashed into by a vehicle heading northbound. Cops say the driver then fled the scene. Days later police tracked down 70-year-old Charles Polevich as the culprit. According to the documentation when local lawmen met with him in person his car’s appearance had been altered. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crime and evidence tampering.

Last week Minaj released her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape to all digital streaming platforms. The drop is based on her original work from 2009 when she was still unsigned but with some new tracks including “Fractions” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

