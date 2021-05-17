HHW Gaming: The NBA Lands On The Fairway In Latest Update For ‘PGA Tour 2K1’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

For those who don’t know, HB Studios has an excellent golf game out with PGA Tour 2K21, and now with this latest update, you can rep your favorite NBA team.

Tired of rocking those boring golf polos and hats? 2K and HB Studios said no problem and announced Monday (May 17) the arrival of NBA team logo gear for players to throw on their created players when they tee off f on the links.

All 30 NBA franchises are represented and accounted for, and players can now bring their NBA fandom to the fairway and show their love for their favorite squad while landing hole-in-ones. The gear is available for all MyPLAYERs and can be purchased in the game shop.

PGA Tour 2K1 launched in August 2020 and alongside the release of a hilarious launch trailer featuring TDE’s own Schoolboy Q. The “Hands On The Wheel” rapper is an avid golfer, and revealed in an interview with GQ he picked up the sport in 2018. He also revealed to Golf Digest that he got hooked on golf as a result of a bet

“It was a bet. We were in the studio, and my boy starts talking crazy. He’s a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf’s too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can’t make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I’d heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds, I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over.”

PGA Tour 2K21 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Photo: 2K / PGA Tour 2K1

