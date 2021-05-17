National
HomeNational

Ariana Grande Got Married???!!!! When? How?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus - Tue May 11, 2021

Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

 

 

Yes, you read that headline correctly!  Ariana Grande is officially married!!! It was confirmed by a representative which shared the news saying, “”They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise because not too long ago they were discussing plans saying it would happen in the summer and didn’t want anything too big and extravagant.  And everything is moving fast for the couple as she and her now-husband Dalton Gomez just got engaged about 5 months ago in December!

The rep also said that “It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted.” Ariana hasn’t posted anything wedding-related yet on social media but we can’t wait to see those photos!  Congratulations to the newlyweds!  Now does she still go by Ariana Grande, Ariana Gomez (which sounds like a collaboration project with Selena Gomez), or Ariana Grande-Gomez?  I think she just sticks with Ariana Grande, can’t mess up the brand lol.

Source: Buzzfeed | E! Online

Related: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Concerts Coming to Fortnite?

Related: Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

Ariana Grande Got Married???!!!! When? How?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close