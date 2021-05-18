HHW Gaming:80s Action Heroes Rambo & Die Hard’s John McClane Coming To Call of Duty Games

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The addition of these two iconic movie characters to the world of Call of Duty makes all the sense in the world.

Tuesday (May 18), Activision revealed that 1980s action heroes John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) of the Rambo movie franchise and John McClane (Bruce Willis) of Die Hard fame would be making their “explosive debuts” in Call of Duty video games.

Revealed in an action-packed 1-minute trailer, players can use either one of the characters to dish out damage and rack up kills in either Call of Duty®: Warzone , Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile as part of the latest mid-season update.

Both characters had their own respective video games based on their films. Rambo would go onto be a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, while this marks the first time either one of them will be in a Call of Duty game. The arrival of the two operators is not the only thing Call of Duty fans can look forward to. The recently shared roadmap breaks down the other new features coming.

Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone will get three new themed locations and side missions, a limited timed mode called “Power Grab,” and an action-themed loot table.

The multiplayer will see two new multiplayer maps, Standoff — 6v6, Duga — Multi-Team, three new modes: Die Hardpoint, Rambo’s Gun Game, and Action Hero Moshpit, plus new challenges, medals, and rewards to be earned.

Zombies will get a new main guest, new intel, and a new limited-time mode, Cranked 2. There will also be two new bundles: the Die Hard Operator Bundle and Rambo Operator Bundle, both available for a limited time, and new weapons. Finally, Call of Duty: Mobile will host an event called “Dual Wielding Guns Blazing Mode.”

So prepare to draw first blood and tell your foes “yippee ki-yay” on May 20.

You can peep the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty

