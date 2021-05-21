The Morning Hustle
Tamika D. Mallory Says Headlines Surrounding Black Lives Matter Finances Are "False Narratives"

The Morning Hustle‘s Lore’l and Angie Ange had the pleasure of sitting down — from a distance to play it safe! — with the lovely Tamika D. Mallory. In addition to being one of the primary activists helping to spearhead the Black Lives Matter movement, the Uptown native also made time to become a published author with her new book, State of Emergency.

In our half hour conversation with the modern day Renaissance Woman, Tamika breaks down what the book is all about and also expresses her thoughts on Breonna Taylor, Internet backlash and all that talk going on around BLM finances.

“If you read these articles, they will have you believing that Patrisse [Cullors] went out and took money from the 90+ million dollars and bought four homes,” Mallory says as an example of how certain headlines paint a false narrative. Keep watching her interview with The Morning Hustle below to see how she makes it all make sense:

