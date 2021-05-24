Angie’s Motivation: “Don’t Be Afraid To Start Over Again”

Happy Monday, The Morning Hustle family. It’s a new week and a new day, so it’s time to starting hustling from wherever you are. Angie’s Motivational quote says, “Don’t be afraid to start over again. This time, you’re not starting from scratch, you’re starting from experience.” Most of the time when people start over, they get discouraged but in reality, they should realize you’re not starting from the beginning, you’re picking up from where you left off from the previous experience.

Angie Ang gives a friendly reminder Monday reminder that failure, setbacks, detours, and disappointment are all great teachers. When starting over, if you find yourself being fearful, remind yourself that you already have the tools and learned lessons to help guide you on your new journey. Go in confidence! You got this!

