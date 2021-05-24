Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Actor Bryshere Y. Gray pled guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault according to TMZ and instead of getting a serious sentence, the actor will spend less than two weeks in jail.

Gray will spend 10 days behind bars and adhere to 3 years of probation for his actions during a July 2020 incident with his wife in Phoenix. The woman flagged down a Good Samaritan and alleged Gray assaulted her for hours in their home. After a SWAT standoff, Gray surrendered to authorities and was arrested.

The terms of his probation include him paying restitution, enrolling in a domestic violence offender treatment program and more. He can’t consume any illegal drugs and submit to drug and alcohol testing as well as the inability to possess any stun guns, Tasers, or firearms. Gray will also have to check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement and also needs written approval from police before associating with anyone with a criminal record.

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing $26K In Home Damage

The sentence arrives after the former Empire actor found his name in headlines for a number of reasons.  He was arrested in 2019 in Chicago due to registration issues with his car and a month before his arrest for domestic violence, he was accused of causing more than $25,000 in damages to a home.

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close