DMX’s Estate Worth Less Than $1 Million, Maybe $50K

DMX‘s legacy in Hip-Hop and the world is indelible, but his cash flow is now under scrutiny. According to court papers, the late, great rapper’s estate is worth less than $1 million.

That number immediately raises eyebrows since Dark Man X was a multi-platinum rapper who could still sell out a venue off his name alone.

According to the New York Daily News, court filings made by his children in Westchester County indicate that his estate was worth less than $1 million. and as low as $50,000. This is despite X reportedly selling over 74 million records over his career. The Yonkers rapper’s debut album, 1998’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, is certified 4X platinum while his sophomore album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood and released in the same year, is certified 3X platinum. Then you have to include all his acting credits and tours, and that’s a lot of money that seemingly went “poof.”

Apparently, some of X’s children—he has 15 in total—are competing to administer his estate.

DMX’s daughters, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, submitted a Surrogate’s Court filing in Westchester County on May 10 while his sons, Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, filed their paperwork on May 21. Although the daughters put his estate at worth less than $50K, the sons estimate higher, but less than $1M.

That’s a mighty big disparity even without the context of the money DMX generated during his rap superstar career. The lawyers for both sides have declined to comment. As for where the money went, prepare for much speculation steeped in X’s drug use and financial trouble. The jail time he served in recent years was for tax evasion.

DMX passed away on April 9, a week after suffering a massive heart attack that left him on life support. Born Earl Simmons, a posthumous album titled Exodus will be dropping on May 28.

