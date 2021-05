HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Need Help? Feeling like you can’t complain? Wondering if this will ever end? Feeling Anxiety or Overwhelmed? Are you taking Care of Everyone Else when you need help too? Listen… You can’t be expected to be SuperWoman Every single Day. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s okay to take a break and put you first. Let’s #TalkAboutit

