Hot 107.9 is celebrating The Class Of 2021! Join us June 18th on Instagram Live as we create a memorable experience during an unprecedented time. During our virtual graduation celebration hosted by J Nicks with DJ Kash spinning, celebrities guests will praise the class of 2021 with love and inspiration! Don’t miss this amazing experience proudly presented by Amerigroup & Fulton County Board Of Health.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: