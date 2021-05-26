Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Do you remember where you were when you first saw a pair of chancletas? With mesh and square toe shoes coming back in trend, Porsha Williams took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted a photo of this throwback Max Collection slipper. If you don’t remember this flowery slide from the 2000s, then, you my friend are too young for this post.

According to Porsha’s post on social media, her mother brought baby PJ a pair. “Ayeeee!! All my Decatur girls stand up!! Y’all why my mom came in the house with these for PJ!! I guess it’s a right of passage Fo y’all remember these ??!” she captioned the photo. The nostalgic photo left fans commenting on the stye throwback.

Porsha has been in the headlines as of late. Between the scandalous BOLO incident and her new fiancé Simon Guobadia (the soon-to-be ex-husband of her co-star Falynn Guobadia). The two broke the Internet when they went public with their engagement. 

Adding more gasoline to the rumor fire, Porsha recently posted Simon with the caption, “Ima stick beside him.” Then she reportedly snagged a deal for her own three-part spinoff show about her life. Season 13 may have been drab but whew, the tea will be hot with her upcoming show. Who’s tuning in?

RELATED STORIES:

Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close