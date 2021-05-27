The Morning Hustle
9 People Killed In A Mass Shooting In California + Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman

An employee killed himself and nine others at a railyard in San Jose, California today.  The mass shooting happened at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) where the shooter worked and his wife claims that he talked about killing his coworkers over a decade ago.  Officials say that there was no motive.

On July 5, 1994, Amazon was incorporated so Jeff Bezos, the CEO is stepping down on that same day this year.  He is bringing a new CEO while he serves as the execute chairman.  The company is still making money moves, they’re buying MGM *movie company* so expect new content coming to Amazon Prime.

Howard University is paying homage to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Angie Ang has these stories and more in today’s trending topics. 

Close