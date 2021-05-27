BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return

Entertainment News
BET revealed the official nominations for the 2021 BET Awards. This year’s nominees represent the abundance of Black excellence across music, television, film and sports. The awards show will be broadcasted live on the network celebrating some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are at the top of the list as two of Hip Hop’s biggest acts leading with seven nominations respectively. Megan Thee Stallion gave one of the most memorable performances last year with her two singles “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage.” This year she is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for her and Cardi B’s single “WAP,” Album of the Year, Viewers Choice Award, and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B.

DaBaby set the stage ablaze last year with his performance of the hit single “Rockstar.” It makes sense that he leads with Megan Thee Stallion for the most nominations this year. DaBaby is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Viewers Choice Award and he racked in four nominations for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Rich, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke & Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Trailing closely behind these two are Cardi B and Drake who garnered in the second most nods with five nominations each. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown are also up for numerous awards, including the esteemed Video of the Year award for which they are all being considered.

BET’s EVP Specials of Music Programming and Strategy, Connie Orlando, confirms in an article from the company that the 2021 BET Awards will return safely in Los Angeles.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Orlando adds. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award beginning June 7th on the company’s website, which also features news, updates and details regarding the show. The 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 27, 2021 on BET at 8 pm ET. See the list of nominations below.

2021 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND

BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY

GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION

HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KING’S DISEASE – NAS

UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

SZA

 

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

TANK

THE WEEKND

 

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON

JACK HARLOW

LATTO

POOH SHIESTY

 

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC

 

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LATTO

SAWEETIE

 

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY

POP SMOKE

 

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME

CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST

H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER

KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD

MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL

TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

 

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED

SZA – GOOD DAYS

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDA (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

 

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

 

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

 

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

 

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY

ANGELA BASSETT

ISSA RAE

JURNEE SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

 

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

 

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID

 

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY

 

