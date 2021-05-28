The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Diddy Posts TBT Picture With JLo & Jim Jones Wants People To Stop Asking When He’s Marrying Chrissy

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Diddy Love is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend choosing violence after he dropped a throwback photo of his old boo J-Lo holding hands. Social media is in an uproar with it after she went back to her former fiancé, actor Ben Affleck. Jim Jones also chose violence with WGCI personality, Kendra G. when she asked about his relationship status.

Jim Jones isn’t having it still in 2021 when it comes to his long-term partner Chrissy. When he was asked about when he’s making it official with Chrissy, he had a clap back for that. The Lo Down taps into all these relationships, Dream Doll’s new song, and more.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Diddy Posts TBT Picture With JLo & Jim Jones Wants People To Stop Asking When He’s Marrying Chrissy  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close