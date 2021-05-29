Swizz Beatz Explains Why New DMX Album Didn’t Include Pop Smoke

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

DMX‘s posthumous album, Exodus, is receiving praise from fans and critics. However, there were many raised eyebrows when a Pop Smoke feature long touted to be part of the album was nowhere to be found upon release.

Swizz Beatz explained what happened during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club. Apparently, X approved every song on the album before his untimely passing. But at the last minute, Swizz says he was not able to use the Pop Smoke verse.

“He was on the album,” explained Swizz. “But they used the verse. That’s when I put Moneybagg Yo on the track. We was excited for it, but then when we heard that we couldn’t use it I was like, Damn. Moneybagg Yo, I got a good relationship with him and he turned it around quickly. I almost had to take the track off the album, so that saved the track. So shout out to Moneybagg.”

The track in question is the “Money Money Money” record, which is produced by Swizz Beatz.

Other standout songs on the Exodus album include “Bath Salts,” featuring Jay-Z and Nas, and “Hood Blues,” featuring Griselda rappers Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn, as well as “Letter To My Son” which was written to his son Xavier.

Peep the Breakfast Club’s entire interview with Swizz Beatz below. Be sure to peep Swizz’s take on X’s TV One interview, his last, at the 16:25 mark.

