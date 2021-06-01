The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Wendy Williams Shows Headkrack Love + JAY-Z Reveals What Influenced Him To Finally Learn How To Swim

Last week our interview with Metro Marrs went viral and Wendy Williams covered it on her show.  She says it was all for the love of Headkrack and he responds to the love from the media queen.  Also in the Hip Hop Spot, we dive into movies that dropped recently and Jay-Z diving into the pool.  On the first episode of the latest season of LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rap mogul shared that the birth of Blue Ivy inspired him to learn how to swim.

