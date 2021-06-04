The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Falynn To Expose Marriage In Tell-All Interview, Accused of Cheating By Simon Guobadia

Yesterday Falynn Gupbadia dropped a trailer to an interview that she did recently that is supposed to be a tell-all of what really happened in her marriage with Simon Gupbadia.  In the video, the interviewer is asking her does she regret telling Porsha Williams in her home and if she regretted going on to Real Housewives of Atlanta.  Simon then took to his social media to call her a cheater, claims she’s pregnant, and even outed the guy who she allegedly cheated with.

Kim Kardashian cried on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians over her failed marriage with Kanye West.  Atlanta rapper Dae Dae is wanted for the alleged stabbing of a Dunkin Donuts employee.

