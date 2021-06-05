Chloe x Halle Launch Loungewear Collection With Victoria’s Secret PINK

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

R&B duo Chole x Halle are proving that sexy and comfy can go hand in hand with their new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection. The collection is made of loungewear, activewear, intimates, and accessories. The sisters hand-picked each of the items in the collection just for fans who enjoy lounging around the house while still feeling cute and comfortable. As longtime fans of the brand, the sisters are excited to put their own leisurewear and made the announcement on of the new collection on Instagram. “We’re so excited to show off our favorite @VSPINK styles – we hand-picked these cute and comfy ‘fits, just for you!” the sisters said on their joint account.

Chloe continued in Yahoo, “I love how PINK styles feel and look – cute and comfy at the same time, effortless when I’m rushing between film sets and studio sessions. The vivid colors are always a positive mood changer that brings out that glow in me.” Her sister Halle added, “I live in these bottoms and tops, whether it’s lounging around, running to work, or doing my errands. Fashion is such a great way to get creative and express yourself, and it’s been so much fun working with the PINK design team – we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on behind the scenes!”

This isn’t the first time the soulful sisters have made their mark on the fashion world. Last year, the ladies shook up the Internet when they starred in the #MeAndMyPeekaboo Fendi campaign where they had full creative control over the looks and design. Then, later that year, they modeled the second installment of the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration in a sexy floral shoot that had us all ready to spend our coins to cop the entire collection. And now, with their new PINK capsule collection, the sisters aren’t just giving us LEWKS for the sake of it, they’re doing it for an important cause.

The Chloe x Halle and PINK partnership allows both the sisters and the brand to support mental health awareness. As part of the joint effort, PINK will be donating $250,000 to mental health causes Chloe x Halle care deeply for such BEAM, the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective.

“Chloe x Halle have become such fashion icons, and we can’t wait for our customers to see how they brought their individual style and creativity to these collections,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK, in a press release. “We also love how they use their platform for good, to not only speak out against social and racial injustice, but also to champion mental health awareness – a cause that’s so important to PINK. We’re proud and honored to collaborate and share their unique style and influence with the world.”

Shop the collection here.

