HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk‘s brother, Dthang, was shot and killed in Chicago on Saturday night (June 5).

Details are still sketchy but Dthang was reportedly murdered outside of a strip club called Club O. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that a Black male, Dontay Banks, Jr., 32, was shot and killed on the 7900 block of S. Loomis, Chicago.

The weekend was to be a celebratory one, with Durk having just released a well-received collaborative album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes. Durk and Dthang were recently spotted together at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas birthday party in Atlanta.

This latest tragedy due to gun violence comes after Durk’s close friend rapper King Von was gunned down in Atlanta back in November 2020

Our sincerest condolences go out to Lil Durk and his family.

This story is developing.

Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Shot & Killed In Chicago was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: