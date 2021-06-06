Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Shot & Killed In Chicago

Rest In Power

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Basketball Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk‘s brother, Dthang, was shot and killed in Chicago on Saturday night (June 5).

Details are still sketchy but Dthang was reportedly murdered outside of a strip club called Club O. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that a Black male, Dontay Banks, Jr., 32, was shot and killed on the 7900 block of S. Loomis, Chicago.

The weekend was to be a celebratory one, with Durk having just released a well-received collaborative album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes. Durk and Dthang were recently spotted together at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas birthday party in Atlanta.

This latest tragedy due to gun violence comes after Durk’s close friend rapper King Von was gunned down in Atlanta back in November 2020

Our sincerest condolences go out to Lil Durk and his family.

This story is developing. 

Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Shot & Killed In Chicago  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close