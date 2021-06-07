Entertainment News
Foot Locker & Diadora Team With Qias “The Sneakers Guy” Omar For New Release

Foot Locker got some more heat for this summer

Qias x Diadora x Foot Locker

It’s summertime and with that y’all know comes Foot Locker‘s annual collaborative releases as sneakerheads just can’t get enough of exclusive footwear.

Their latest exclusive release will come in conjunction with Qias ‘The Sneakers Guy’ Omar and Diadora to release two exclusive kicks that are set to drop on June 9th. The new “Bay 2 LA” collection will include two versions of the Diadora N9002 and MAVERICK, with the Diadora N9002 sporting a blue base with orange details and the MAVERICK boasting a white silhouette with grey details which represents Q’s journey to LA to realize his dreams. Pretty cool.

Needless to say that Qias’ 1.39 million subscribers to his QrewTV channel will surely be checking for these once their hit the physical and digital shelves.

The Diadora N9002 and MAVERICK’s will be dropping on Wednesday, June 9th and will retail for $175 and $150, respectively.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these in 48 hours.

Foot Locker & Diadora Team With Qias “The Sneakers Guy” Omar For New Release  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close