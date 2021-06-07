Entertainment News
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]

Stay golden friends.

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

It seems the certified lover boy has plenty of petty left in him. Over the weekend Drake had a laugh on Klay Thompson’s expense.

As reported Hype Beast the Toronto, Canada native took his followers and basketball fans alike through a humorous stroll down memory lane. In his latest Instagram post he repurposed a video of Klay Thompson driving a boat while he talked about the current playoff situation. Due to his injury he has not played in sometime but the clip shows him standing with his Golden State Warrior team. “That was my last taste of hoops, man. NBA Finals…I miss it. Nothing like the finals! Nothing like it!” he said while Drake’s “Mob Ties” played in the background.

The “Boat Klay” clip soon went viral and landed on Drizzy’s inbox. The “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” rapper flipped the footage into a side-by-side reenactment with some very exaggerated energy; the results were hilarious. “Shout-out Drake, Artist of the Decade. Man, that’s impressive. We had a little beef, we had the city turned up” he said.

This is not the first time Champagne Papi has poked fun at Klay’s at time awkward swag. Back in June 2019 he posted a photo of the shirtless shooting guard looking very washed with three females right after the Raptors won game 3. The caption read “Stay golden my friends….goodnight”.

You can watch Drake’s reenactment video below.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley

The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

