Love & Hip Hop ATL’s New Cast Members Yung Baby Tate, Omeretta & Renni Rucci Offer More To The Show Than Ever Before

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta first debuted on VH1 a decade ago and the show carved out its own lane in reality television. The series responsible for catapulting the careers of personalities like Joseline Hernandez and the Grammy award-winning artist Cardi B is now empowering its new roster of talent.

The show’s newest cast members Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and Omeretta The Great are joining the popular reality television franchise in July for the all-new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The difference is that these three entertainers have already created a name for themselves and could quite possibly offer more to the show than the show could ever offer to them.

Yung Baby Tate is signed to Issa Rae’s music label Raedio. Since then, she has released her single “I Am” featuring Flo Milli that quickly became a TikTok sensation, affirming positivity and confidence to her fans and even, notable celebrities across the world. Most recently she delivered an energetic, pop art visual for her latest single “Eenie Meenie” off of her latest project After the Rain.

Yung Baby Tate is a true Atlanta native proving she deserves a spot on the show. She has continued to release announcements including her recent partnership with Life Water and her next festival appearance at The Buku Project’s Planet B in New Orleans.

Omeretta the Great is one of Atlanta’s greatest hidden gems. Aside from being a stand out rapper, she is a beauty. The rapper often takes to social media to discuss her dreams of modeling and becoming a notable artist in the industry. Omeretta has even gotten nods from Hip Hop greats like Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. With over 1.4 million followers, it’s a wonder how Omeretta’s rap or modeling career hasn’t popped off sooner. The young west side rapper has been hearing she’s slept on for years now and it appears she won’t be concealed for much longer.

Omeretta’s latest single “Do Too Much” is out now.

Lastly, Renni Rucci is joining the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast. She has already began making a name for herself in music and has a following of 1.3 million on social media. She has been publicly dating rapper Foogiano, who is currently incarcerated. It is rumored that he will make a few appearances on the show as well.

Though Renni Rucci hails from South Carolina, she has been making waves in the city of Atlanta for some time. She has a load of personality similar to both Yung Baby Tate and Omeretta so surely season 10 will be one to remember.

After a year-long hiatus, the series honors the decade long legacy of with evolution as producers and talent work together to take an intimate look into the personal journeys of artists, entrepreneurs and influencers. Season 10 boldly brings music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of Hip Hop. The series will showcase how the personalities navigate their careers, businesses, family, mental health and the fight for Black liberation amidst a global pandemic.

Be sure to tune into season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta July 5 at 8 pm ET.

