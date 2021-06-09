Entertainment News
Nike Debuts Their ‘Space Jam’ Collection, New LeBron 19 [Photos]

Y'all ready for the return of Bugs Bunny alongside LeBron James?

Nike Space Jam Collection

Source: Nike / Nike

The highly-anticipated release of Space Jam 2 is still a month away, but that isn’t keeping Nike and Converse from already getting heads hype for the attire inspired by the film which stars LeBron James.

On Tuesday (June 9)

Nike LeBron 19

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike unveiled their upcoming Space Jam collection which consists of jerseys, shorts, jackets, and of course, sneakers. Remixing classics like the Air Force 1’s to feature Lola Bunny on the swoosh and having Marvin The Martian plastered on a pair of basketball shorts, this collection is definitely something that our inner child will be clamoring to own.

 

We even got a sneak peak of the exclusive LeBron James 19 “Space Jam” silhouette which features a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit to help give the wearer a more comfortable feel when balling on the court.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

They’re definitely out of this world, that’s for sure.

The apparel accompanying the sneakers will be utilizing Dri-fit tech on the uniforms and Durasheen fabric with logos representing the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad respectively.

The new Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse releases is set to drop in July on SNKRS (L’s), Nike.com, and select retailers across the country.

Check out pics of the collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up anything come next month.

Nike Space Jam Collection

Source: Nike / Nike

Nike Debuts Their ‘Space Jam’ Collection, New LeBron 19 [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

