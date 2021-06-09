Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Teaser: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Returns To Netflix This Summer With A Fresh Mission

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix Outer Banks

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The highly-anticipated Netflix original series Outer Banks is back with season 2. The series is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens, referred to as the “Pogues,” in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

After their near-death experience and escape from the town, season 2 continues with John B and Sarah on the run. The two are now in the Bahamas and evidently in over their heads.

Characters Kiara, Pope and JJ are up against the wall as the stakes rapidly escalate at home. New friends are added into the mix this season and their foes are sure to follow them back on the trail of gold. The group is still on a quest to $400 million but a newly discovered secret may reunite the group for a fresh mission in season 2.

Their next adventure awaits, but uncharted waters ahead calls for the Pogues to do whatever they can to make it out alive.

Fans anxiously await the next season in sheer excitement claiming Outer Banks 2 is all they need.

Get excited for this teen drama series headed back to Netflix this summer. Outer Banks season 2 premieres July 30th on Netflix. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Watch Teaser: ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Returns To Netflix This Summer With A Fresh Mission  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close