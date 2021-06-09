Black Music Month: Spotify and Bose Debut Exclusive Music Talk Show Featuring Russell Wilson, Winston Duke and Allyson Felix

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Spotify and Bose kick off Black Music Month with an exclusive music and talk show featuring Black icons and the way music has shaped their lives entitled A Life In Tracks.

Host Cari Champion welcomes guests from the worlds of sports, entertainment, music and fashion in this five-part series features guests Russell Wilson, Winston Duke, Rotimi, Jasmine Sanders, and Allyson Felix. Each episode features one-on-one interviews interspersed with 5 to 6 songs of each entertainer’s choosing. The conversations will explore the cultural, historical, musical and personal significance of the songs.

Champion, who rose to fame over her seven-year stint with ESPN, has an extended history in creative storytelling. The all-star anchor and personality currently hosts the VICE on TV series Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports with Jemele Hill and The Arena with Charles Barkley, Dwayne Wade, and Draymond Green on TNT. She also hosts The Brownprint, which is a podcast that offers “solutions and guidance on how to create space for the marginalized,” featuring guests such as Neil Degrasse Tyson, Misty Copeland and Laila Ali.

The show follows five Black icons, who discuss the songs that shape their lives and define key moments in their careers. In the two-minute trailer, Champion speaks with actor and producer, and star in the Academy award-winning film Black Panther Winston Duke. Duke describes one of the song’s on his personal playlist, “it started priming and preparing me for romantic love that I hadn’t, at that point, experienced.”

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix mentions a song she played consistently preparing for every big race. While Seattle Seahawks quarterback and NFL’s “Man of the Year,” Russell Wilson says, “I’m a big believer in music. I even sing songs in between plays.”

Artist and actor Rotimi speaks about one of the first music videos he ever watched and how it touched him because of its innovation. Model and change maker Jasmine Sanders gets candid about how one of her picks uplifted her in a time of despair. “This is one of the songs that I had watched the news one too many times. I had saw too much in one day and I was literally just in tears sitting in my room.”

What are your song predictions for each of the entertainer’s playlists? Catch all five episodes of Spotify’s new series A Life In Tracks in collaboration with Bose premiering exclusively on Spotify Tuesday, June 15th. Listen to the trailer below.

Black Music Month: Spotify and Bose Debut Exclusive Music Talk Show Featuring Russell Wilson, Winston Duke and Allyson Felix was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: